The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Canadian PM Mark Carney arrives in Mumbai on four-day official visit to India

Feb 28, 2026

Last Updated on February 28, 2026 7:15 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Mumbai yesterday on a four-day official visit to boost bilateral ties between India and Canada, with the focus on trade, energy, and Artificial Intelligence. He is expected to address business leaders in Mumbai today. Akashvani’s correspondent reports that after attending several events in Mumbai, the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will be travelling to New Delhi tomorrow. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Both Prime Ministers will discuss on rebuilding bilateral relationships, with a focus on energy, trade, and the CEPA agreement. 

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

57 Students Killed in Israeli Strike on School in Southern Iran

Feb 28, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump directs federal agencies to immediately stop using technology from AI developer Anthropic

Feb 28, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghanistan seeks dialogue & political means to resolve ongoing conflict with Pakistan

Feb 28, 2026

You missed

HINDI SECTION

रेल मंत्रालय: यूटीएस मोबाइल ऐप की सेवाएं कल से बंद

28 February 2026 7:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

राहुल गांधी ने पश्चिम एशिया संकट पर भारतीयों की सुरक्षा के लिए त्वरित कदमों की मांग की

28 February 2026 7:35 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

ईरान संकट पर वैश्विक दबाव बढ़ा, युद्ध रोकने की उठी अंतरराष्ट्रीय मांग

28 February 2026 7:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

57 Students Killed in Israeli Strike on School in Southern Iran

28 February 2026 7:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments