Canadian PM Mark Carney arrives in Mumbai on four-day official visit to India

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Mumbai yesterday on a four-day official visit to boost bilateral ties between India and Canada, with the focus on trade, energy, and Artificial Intelligence. He is expected to address business leaders in Mumbai today. Akashvani’s correspondent reports that after attending several events in Mumbai, the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will be travelling to New Delhi tomorrow. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Both Prime Ministers will discuss on rebuilding bilateral relationships, with a focus on energy, trade, and the CEPA agreement.