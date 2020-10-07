54 Students of Rahmani 30 qualify for IIT Advanced

146 Engineering Students Qualified the JEE Mains Exam in September

Staff Reporter / Patna

In major success story 54 students of Rahmani Program of Excellence have been selected IIT Advanced.

The IIT JEE Advanced is world’s most stringent undergraduate entrance examination. 170 of Rahmani students qualified the JEE Mains exams in which 146 were from engineering & 24 were from medical units, the qualifying criteria for the JEE Advanced examination.

Rehan Khan achieved the All India Rank of 988 and category rank of 75, Bilal Rahmat achieved AIR of 1125 and category rank of 147, Inzmam Ansari achieved AIR of 2583, and Sharib Athar achieved AIR of 2728 and category rank of 414. A good number of these students will have a choice of their stream at the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology. The data is continuing to be processed and analyzed.

One of the IIT campuses is designated to prepare the question paper for this stringent exam every year. IIT conducts this exam every year by themselves. The Indian Institutes of Technology is the number one ranked engineering institution in India and is categorized as part of the Institute of National Importance. The INI category was established by an act of the Indian Parliament to identify and to provide special funding to educational organizations that are vital for the continued success of Indian innovation.

More than a million students apply for a few thousand seats, at the undergraduate level, at these prestigious educational organizations each year. Successful students enjoy world class education, finest research facilities, international research opportunities all at practically free or highly subsidized fee structures.

The Covid-19 Pandemic forced all Rahmani centers to be closed, creating enormous challenges for the small organization. However, the team at Rahmani Program of Excellence (Rahmani30) moved to delivering online lectures and worked in extenuating circumstances to support the students nonstop for them to produce these astounding results. The team continues to suffer with a lack of resources, internet connectivity, and electricity, which remain a challenge throughout the process.

Rahmani Program of Excellence, a unit of Rahmani Foundation, has been successfully replacing educational hopelessness in the community with the courage to dream big, all the while demonstrating its proven method of success. Hazrat Ameer-e-Shariat Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani sahib, who is the founder of this nation-wide program, credits success to the consistent guidance and untiring effort of Shri. Abhayanand Ji (Ex. DGP Bihar), and to the sincere and continuous efforts of center leadership that comprises the faculty, management, and staff. He maintains that this result could not have been realized had the students and their parents not partnered with us, especially given our different model of education and training that seeks to transform students into learners.