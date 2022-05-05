FreeCurrencyRates.com

5 die, 19 injured in road accident in Nepal

AMN/ WEB DESK

Five people died and 19 others injured in a road accident in Kavrepalanchowk District in Nepal yesterday.

The police said, the jeep with 13 passengers onboard was heading toward Kathmandu, when it ran into the minibus carrying 26 Indian pilgrims at Roshi Rural Municipality. At least 19 other passengers were injured in the accident. The police said all the injured, with one in critical condition, were receiving treatment at a local hospital.

A senior police officer informed that all the deceased are Nepalis who were traveling on the jeep. He noted that a preliminary investigation found that the jeep was overspeeding before it lost control and hit the minibus. The minibus with an Indian plate was carrying tourists from Uttar Pradesh and 11 Indians were among the injured, he added. 

