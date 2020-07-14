4th round Commander-level talks between India,China along LAC conclude

WEB DESK

The fourth round of Commander-level talks between India and China have concluded at Chushul Border post in Eastern Ladakh. The talks began at Chushul post on Indian side at 1130 hours on the invitation from India.

The fourth meeting was held in the background of 30th June Meeting followed by the conservation between the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Mr Wang Yi, on 5th July. Talks are to initiate the second phase of disengagement along the Line of Actual Control.

GoC of Fire and Fury corps Lt Genl Harinder Singh has welcomed his counterpart from China, the South Xinjiang Military Province Commander Major General Liu Lin for the talks at Chushul.

Today’s the talks mainly focussed on the implementation of agreement reached on the previous meetings. However, the thurst was on complete disengagement at Finger -4 and further at Pangong Tso and Depsang plains. LtGenl Harvinder Singh will brief the Senior Army officials about the outcome of today’s talks, by this night.