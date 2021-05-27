43rd GST Council meeting to be held in New Delhi tomorrow

AMN

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 43rd GST Council meeting through video conferencing at 11 A.M. in New Delhi tomorrow.

The meeting will be attended by Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur. Finance Ministers of States & Union Territories and senior officers from Union Government and the States will also participate in the meeting.

The last 42nd GST council meeting was held on 5th October last year. During the meeting several key recommendations were made like releasing of compensation to States and further simplifying the GST return filing system to reduce the compliance burden on taxpayers.