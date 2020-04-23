Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 7,84,900 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Deadly tornado touches down in Oklahoma
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,83,424 worldwide
Merkel: Coronavirus is a ‘challenge to democracy’
Trump signs immigration green card suspension
South Asia COVID 19 cases top 37,000 as lockdown end

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Apr 2020 04:09:51      انڈین آواز
431 new coronavirus cases reported from Maharashtra

AMN/ Mumbai

The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 5,649 in Maharashtra. The state has reported 789 recoveries with 67 patients being discharged yesterday. Meantime, as many as 146 Indian crew members stranded on board a cruise ship due to the Corona virus pandemic, will disembark in Mumbai today. After disembarking, all the members will have to provide their travel history, undergo COVID-19 test and get themselves quarantined if needed. The government’s efforts are also being supported by the common man.

In many parts of the state, common people are supporting government’s efforts to combat the coronavirus situation. Vesave koliwada, a huge fishermen colony in Mumbai have decided to observe complete lockdown for three days, beginning from tomorrow to break the chain of Corona virus infection.

Similarly, Shirpur city, Aamode, Shigave and Mandal villages in Dhule also decided to observe complete lockdown for three days. Whereas, in Washim, local youths are assisting the police in patrolling and interrogating the vehicles during lockdown period. Panvel Police have started using drones for surveillance. They have also registered cases against some of the people who found guilty for violating lockdown terms. Considering increasing number of Corona virus paitients, containment zones are declared in Palghar district. At least seven COVID Care Centres are operational in Palghar.

Beed District Administration has issued licenses to farmers’ producer groups to sell fruits and vegetables from door to door. These farmers have sold vegetables and fruits worth more than 1.25 crore rupees in last nine days.

