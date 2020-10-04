Rahul, Priyanka pledge to fight for justice in Hathras case
UP Govt recommend CBI probe into Hathras case
PM Modi inaugurates strategically important, Atal Tunnel
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
AIIMS rules out murder of Sushant Singh Rajput, says it was suicide
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Oct 2020 01:00:47      انڈین آواز

40 to 50 crore doses of COVID vaccine to be ready by July 2021: Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that around 40 to 50 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be ready in the country for Immunization against COVID-19 by July next year.

He said, approximately 20 to 25 crore people comprising the high priority group, which is likely to include elderly, children, people with co-morbidities, professionals with higher exposure risk among others would be covered under the first phase of the Immunization programme.

In his weekly address Sunday Samvaad, Dr. Harsh Vardhan shared the country’s way forward in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

He informed that the States and Union Territories have been given time upto end of this month to submit lists of priority population groups for receiving COVID-19 vaccine.

Replying to a question during the 4th edition of his special discussion series over COVID-19 related issues, Health Minister said that the government has formed high level committees under Health Ministry to understand the timeline of availability of the vaccines currently in phase -3 trials in the country.

He informed that the government is also in discussion with the vaccine manufacturing companies to work out on the swift supply mechanism and vaccine storage facilities.

Referring COVID-19 as a global challenge, Dr. Harsh Vardhan called for concerted efforts to find global solution to end the pandemic.

He urged everyone to strictly adhere to the precautions and guidelines as advised by the Health Ministry from time to time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

IPL: CSK 81/0 against Kings XI Punjab; Mumbai Indians best Sunrisers Hyderabad

AMN Chasing the victory target in IPL Cricket, Chennai Super Kings were 81 for none in eight overs against ...

Women Hockey: Podium finish at Olympics is our ultimate aim says Midfielder Monika

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women hockey team's experienced midfielder Monika says that podium finish at ...

French Open: Novak Djokovic beat Ricardas Berankis in second round

AMN Novak Djokovic continued his dominant start to the French Open with a ruthless straight-set win against ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!