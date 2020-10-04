40 to 50 crore doses of COVID vaccine to be ready by July 2021: Dr. Harsh Vardhan

Staff Reporter

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that around 40 to 50 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be ready in the country for Immunization against COVID-19 by July next year.

He said, approximately 20 to 25 crore people comprising the high priority group, which is likely to include elderly, children, people with co-morbidities, professionals with higher exposure risk among others would be covered under the first phase of the Immunization programme.

In his weekly address Sunday Samvaad, Dr. Harsh Vardhan shared the country’s way forward in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

He informed that the States and Union Territories have been given time upto end of this month to submit lists of priority population groups for receiving COVID-19 vaccine.

Replying to a question during the 4th edition of his special discussion series over COVID-19 related issues, Health Minister said that the government has formed high level committees under Health Ministry to understand the timeline of availability of the vaccines currently in phase -3 trials in the country.

He informed that the government is also in discussion with the vaccine manufacturing companies to work out on the swift supply mechanism and vaccine storage facilities.

Referring COVID-19 as a global challenge, Dr. Harsh Vardhan called for concerted efforts to find global solution to end the pandemic.

He urged everyone to strictly adhere to the precautions and guidelines as advised by the Health Ministry from time to time.