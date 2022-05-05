4.7 million people died of Covid in India, 10 times official figures: WHO

WEB DESK

4.7 million people died of Covid in India, 10 times the official figures, as per WHO. This is the bulk of the 14.9 million deaths across the world.

The WHO report said that almost half of the deaths that until now had not been counted were in India. The report suggests that 4.7 million people died there as a result of the pandemic, mainly during a huge surge in May and June 2021.

The Indian government, however, puts its death toll for the January 2020-December 2021 period far lower: about 480,000.

WHO said it had not yet fully examined new data provided this week by India, which has pushed back against the WHO estimates and issued its own mortality figures for all causes of death in 2020 on Tuesday. WHO said it may add a disclaimer to the report highlighting the ongoing conversation with India.

The govt’s mishandling of the pandemic & cover-up of actual deaths stands conclusively exposed today, says Congress.

Almost three times as many people have died GLOBALLY as a result of Covid-19 as the official data suggest, according to a new World Health Organisation (WHO) report, the most comprehensive look at the true global toll of the pandemic so far.

There were 14.9 million excess deaths associated with Covid-19 by the end of 2021, the UN body said on Thursday. The official count of deaths directly attributable to Covid-19 and reported to WHO in that period, from January 2020 to the end of December 2021, is slightly more than 5.4 million.