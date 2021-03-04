Covaxin 81% Effective in preventing Covid, Claims Bharat Biotech
38 Protesters killed as Myanmar witnessed Bloodiest day

WEB DESK

Wednesday March 3, witnessed most violent day in the ongoing protest against the military government in Myanmar. UN Special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said in New York that since the coup happened in Myanmar on February 1, Wednesday was the bloodiest day when 38 people died.

She said that in conversation with the Myanmar deputy military chief Soe Win she warned him that the military was likely to face strong measures from some countries for the coup. In response, Soe Win told Christine Schraner Burgener that they were used to sanctions and have survived, reports Reuters.

In Yangon, at least eight people were killed. Seven of them were killed in the northern part of the city when security forces opened fire on Wednesday evening.

In Mayowa in Central Myanmar, the local media reported that six people were killed in the firing.

Other deaths happened in Mandalay, Northern town of Hpakant and the central town of Myingyan among others.

While the ASEAN countries could not issue a unanimous statement calling for the restoration of democracy and return of the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, it called for restraint in Myanmar.

The US State Department spokesperson said that the US is appalled by the increase in violence.

The European Union (EU) said that shooting unarmed civilians and medical workers was a breach of international law.

Reports of protests from several towns across Myanmar including Naypyitaw and Mandalay are coming on Thursday morning.

