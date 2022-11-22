FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Nov 2022 06:51:16      انڈین آواز

38 killed in China Factory fire

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Thirty eight 38 have been killed and two injured in fire at a factory in Anyang city in central China’s Henan province Monday. Chinese state media quoting local authorities said on Tuesday that a fire was reported on Monday evening at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods and was put out in four hours. Police said suspects had been taken into custody in connection with the fire, but the cause remains unclear. More than 200 search and rescue workers and 60 firefighters were pressed into service, according to state media.

China has seen a spate of industrial accidents in recent years that have left scores dead, raising concerns about public safety. Industrial accidents are common in China due to weak safety standards and corruption among officials responsible for enforcing them. In October 2021, four people were killed and 47 injured in a powerful explosion at a restaurant in the northeastern city of Shenyang which was part of a mixed-use residential and commercial building. In March 2019, an explosion at a chemical factory in Yancheng killed 78 people, injured over 600, and devastated homes in a large area. In 2015, 165 people got killed in a massive explosion at a chemical warehouse in Tianjin.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

جوار ,باجرے کی برآمدات کو فروغ دینے کے لیے ایکشن پلان

چاول اور گندم جیسے زیادہ کھائے جانے والے اناج کے مقابلے جوار ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches first ever private Rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's first ever private Vikram Suborbital rocket was launched at 11 30 today from the Sat ...

DRDO conducts maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

AMN / Odisha coast Defence Research & Development Organisation, DRDO conducted a successful maiden flig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart