34 Countries including India and US to participate in joint military exercise, BRIGHT STAR-23, in Egypt

Indian Army contingent comprising 137 personnel has departed to Egypt to participate in military exercise BRIGHT STAR- 23. This military exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 31 August to 14 of next month at Mohammed Naguib Military Base in Egypt. BRIGHT STAR- 23 is a multinational tri-services joint military exercise that will be led by US CENTCOM and the Egyptian Army.
         
 The Ministry of Defence said, this year 34 countries will participate in Exercise BRIGHT STAR-23. It will be the largest-ever joint military exercise in West Asia and North Africa region. This is for the first time that the Indian Armed Force with 549 personnel are participating in the exercise. During the exercise participating countries will share the best practices to combat emerging unconventional threats and enhance regional partnerships. The Ministry said, this exercise will provide a unique opportunity to Indian Army to share best practices and experiences with other armies aimed at enhancing defence cooperation.

