Mahendragiri warship to be commission in Mumbai

The warship ‘Mahendragiri’ being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai will be launched on Friday. It is the seventh stealth frigate under Project 17A of the Indian Navy. The wife of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar will launch the warship. Vice President will be the Chief Guest at the ceremony.

The newly christened Mahendragiri is a technologically advanced warship and stands as a symbol of India’s determination to embrace its rich naval heritage. The launch of Mahendragiri is an apt testament to the incredible progress our Nation has made in building a self-reliant naval force.

The Vice-President will also visit Dharohar- the Heritage Museum of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.