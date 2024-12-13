The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

27 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

Dec 13, 2024

AMN

At least 27 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in Israeli attacks at residential houses in the refugee camp of al-Nuseirat in central Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal released a statement saying that the Israeli bombing targeted a residential block that contains the government post office building, which was sheltering displaced people. Rescue operations are still going on and the death toll could rise as many of the injured are seriously wounded. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the attacks.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Chittagong Court rejects early bail hearing for Chinmoy Krishna Das

Dec 13, 2024
ARTICLES INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

The Syrian Saga Unfolds

Dec 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka’s opposition hints at no-confidence motion against Speaker Ashoka Ranwala

Dec 13, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Chittagong Court rejects early bail hearing for Chinmoy Krishna Das

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

27 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

Both Houses of Parliament pay tribute to 2001 attack martyrs

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Lok Sabha begins 2-day special discussion on 75 years of Constitution of India

13 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment