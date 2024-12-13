27 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza

AMN

At least 27 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in Israeli attacks at residential houses in the refugee camp of al-Nuseirat in central Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal released a statement saying that the Israeli bombing targeted a residential block that contains the government post office building, which was sheltering displaced people. Rescue operations are still going on and the death toll could rise as many of the injured are seriously wounded. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the attacks.