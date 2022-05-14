27 killed as massive fire engulfs 3-storey building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi

At least 27 dead, over 50 rescued; NDRF team arrived on site

At least 27 people died after a massive fire broke out at a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi. Over 50 people have been rescued from the building, while several others are still trapped inside. Condoling the incident, the Prime Minister announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for kin of those who lost their lives in the Delhi fire.

Fire under control, no new bodies recovered: Fire department official

The divisional officer of the fire department, Satpal Bhardwaj told the media that the fire has been brought under control. He added that no new bodies have been recovered after the last count of 27 bodies.

Several people have been reported as missing after a fire broke out in Delhi’s Mundka. Police are collecting the details of the missing persons from their families.

Police officials said all the injured persons have been admitted to nearby Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for treatment, but some of them are severely burnt in the blaze.

“A total of 27 bodies were recovered from the 3-storey commercial building which had caught fire this evening near Delhi’s Mundka Metro Station. The third floor is yet to be searched,” a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Talking to media, Outer District Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sameer Sharma said about 15 fire tenders are at the spot and the rescue operation is under way.

“Police force has been deployed, with the area being cordoned off. About 15 fire tenders are at the spot, and more coming in. Two floors are gutted in the fire. About 50-60 people have been rescued,” Sharma added.

The police have detained Harish Goel and Varun Goel, owners of the building, Sharma said.

Delhi Fire Service officials said some people jumped off the building and they were shifted to the hospital.

The police said the three-story commercial building was generally used for providing office space to companies. The fire broke out on the first floor of the building which has an office of CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company. The owner of the company has been taken into custody, they said.

PM Modi expresses condolences over Delhi fire, announces 2 lakh compensation for victim’s kin

Expressing condolences over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

The Prime Minister’s Office announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for next of kin of those who lost their lives in the fire in Delhi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.