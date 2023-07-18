इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jul 2023 05:45:52      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

25-Year-Old Delhi Man Stabbed To Death By Girlfriend’s Family,

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Case Lodged. Probe On

Agencies

A 25-year-old man, identified as Salman, was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s father, Manzoor, and her brothers – Mohsin and a minor in Delhi. Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the girl’s family was opposed to their relationship, as reported by a news agency.

The incident occurred near Kalyan Cinema, Chauhan Banger, Jaffrabad. According to the police, a case of murder has been registered. Manzoor and his sons are absconding. Efforts are being made to trace them. Further investigation is underway in the case.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

روس نے بحر اسود کے ذریعے یوکرین کے لیے اناج کی سپلائی کے اہم سمجھوتے کو روک دیا ہے

روس نے آج اعلان کیا کہ وہ اُس معاہدے میں شرکت نہیں کر رہاہے، ج ...

پانچ سالوں میں 13 کروڑ سے زیادہ لوگ غربت سے باہر آئے ہیں : نیتی آیوگ

ملک میں ہمہ جہتی غربت میں گزر بسر کرنے والوں کی تعداد2019-21 میں ...

وزیر خزانہ سیتا رمن نے لچکدار مستقبل کے شہروں کی تعمیر کیلئے نجی شعبے کے ذریعے سرمایہ کاری کرنے پر زور دیا

مرکزی وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے مستقبل کے شہروں کو مالیہ ف ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart