25-Year-Old Delhi Man Stabbed To Death By Girlfriend’s Family,

Case Lodged. Probe On

Agencies

A 25-year-old man, identified as Salman, was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s father, Manzoor, and her brothers – Mohsin and a minor in Delhi. Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the girl’s family was opposed to their relationship, as reported by a news agency.

The incident occurred near Kalyan Cinema, Chauhan Banger, Jaffrabad. According to the police, a case of murder has been registered. Manzoor and his sons are absconding. Efforts are being made to trace them. Further investigation is underway in the case.