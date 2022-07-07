215-member strong contingent to represent India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

India will be represented by the 215-member strong (108 men and 107 women) contingent at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) to be held in Birmingham from 28th July to 8 August.

“This Indian CWG squad is definitely our best and strongest ever” asserted Union sports minister Anurag Thakur adding ” I am confident that all our athletes will make India proud at a global stage yet again, the number of medals they win notwithstanding.

“We are all proud of them and the whole country will be behind them, whether in victory or in defeat. We wish you all the very best.” the minister said.

Speaking at the sendoff ceremony of the Indian Contingent organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) here this afternoon, the minister said ” Today with the vision and tireless efforts of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian sports has reached a higher level globally.

“The performance at last year’s Olympic Games was our best ever and we have seen the improvement of our athletes across sports in recent times with our own eyes. The historic Thomas Cup win was one such occasion.” he said

” I am extremely happy that the CWG squad had attained gender balance with 108 men being accompanied by 107 women athletes.” the minister added

Among other key dignitaries present were Union Minister of State for sports Nisith Pramanik, Acting President, IOA Anil Khanna, Secretary General, IOA, Rajeev Mehta and SAI Director General Sandeep Pradhan also felicitated the sportspersons present at the ceremony

Tokyo 2020 Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, P.R. Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain were some of the star members present at the ceremony from among the Some other prominent athletes present included the likes of Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik, sprint stars Dutee Chand and Hima Das, Asian Boxing Championships Gold Medalist Shiva Thapa and boxer Amit Panghal, among others.

The ceremony also saw the official kits for the squad being unveiled. The IOA has roped in JSW Inspire, who are also Principal Sponsors of the squad, as kitting partners for the travel and playing kits. Manyavar has got on board as ceremonial kitting partners while Adidas are the official performance footwear partners of the squad.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta exuded confidence that sportspersons will give their best at the games “We are confident of a strong performance by the squad. Their training and preparations have been top class and the Government of India and the Ministry of Sports have left no stone unturned to ensure that we put our best foot forward for the Birmingham CWG. I wish all our athletes, coaches and support staff a hugely successful Games.”

He also announced prize money on behalf of the IOA for the medal winning athletes at the Birmingham Games. The gold winners will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 20,00,000 while Rs 10,00,000 has been earmarked for silver winners. Bronze medal winners will be awarded Rs 7,50,000.

Some members of the squad are either already in the United Kingdom for acclimatization, training or competition as the case may be, or are engaged in their professional assignments around the world and will reach Birmingham directly.

India had won a total of 66 medals including 26 gold in the Games’ previous edition in Gold Coast, Australia four years ago, to finish a creditable third behind traditional powerhouses Australia and England. Over 90% of the medals including 25 of the 26 gold came from the six sports of Badminton, Boxing, Shooting, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and Wrestling. Athletics, Parasports and Squash were the other medal winning sports for India.

Shooting, which gave India as many as 16 medals at the Gold Coast Games including seven gold, is no longer a part of CWG 2022, however for the very first time Women’s Cricket has been included and India will fancy their chances in the country’s most popular sport.

Besides Indian squads in Badminton, Boxing, Hockey, Weightlifting and Wrestling are considerably stronger than previous years if recent results are anything to go by and together, should make up for Shooting’s loss. Shooting has been excluded in this of the game.

The Indian CWG squad has Adani SportsLine as the Principal Sponsor while JSW Inspire as the Principal & Kitting Sponsors. Herbalife Official are the Nutrition Partner Manyawar are the Ceremonial Kitting Partner & Adidas are the performance footwear partners. INOX & Amul are Associate Sponsors, Borossil as Hydration Partners and SFA as Sports Ed-Tech Partner.