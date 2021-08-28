21 killed as boat collides with sand carrier trawler midstream in Bangladesh

AMN / DHAKA

At least 21 people including seven children were killed after a boat capsized near Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh on Friday. Around 50 others are missing as the search operation continues near the Laishka Beel in Brahmanbaria. It is reported that the boat was overloaded with passengers.

The Deputy commissioner of Brahmanbaria, told the official news agency BSS that the number of casualties may further rise as the trawler carrying over 100 passengers sank after colliding with another sand loaded trawler,

The district administration has announced that Taka 20,000 will be given to the family of the deceased. It has also formed an enquiry committee to look into the causes of the accident.

The incident is another in the series of similar incidents in Bangladesh. Earlier in May at least 25 people had died in a collision between a speedboat and sand carrier in Padma river near Madaripur district. In April, 27 people died in a ferry accident in Narayanganj district. Poor safety standards and overcrowding are considered the probable reasons for such accidents in Bangladesh.