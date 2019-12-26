FreeCurrencyRates.com

2019 a year of successes for India at UN: Akbaruddin

WEB DESK

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin has said that 2019 was a year of many successes for India at the UN.

He said be it was its fight against terrorism, climate change or its efforts for sustainable development.

Talking to a news agency, Mr Akbaruddin said the year 2019 will be remembered as a watershed moment in India’s fight against terrorism and its commitment to bring those responsible for terror attacks against the country to justice.

The year saw Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar listed as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council following India’s persistent efforts.

Mr Akbarudding said, that for the first time, the 15-nation Security Council condemn in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly Pulwama attack on CRPF convoy.

On the climate front, Mr Akbaruddin said, the inauguration of a 50-kilowatt ‘Gandhi Solar Park’ by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a first of its kind effort by India at the UN.

The gesture highlights India’s willingness to go beyond the talk on climate change and a strong commitment to climate action and its focus on renewable energy.

In yet another highly significant diplomatic win for India and testament to its global stature, India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat in the powerful Security Council for the 2021-22 term was unanimously endorsed by the Asia-Pacific group at the UN.

United Nations took note of India’s contribution towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.

Its ambitious programmes such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and the Aadhar biometric identity card that paves the way for financial inclusion for its over a billion-strong population were highly praised by the world body.

