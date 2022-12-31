186 terrorists including 56 foreigners killed in J & K anti-militancy operations in 2022: DGP Dilbagh

AMN / WEB DESK

J&K Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh today said that the year 2022 was the most peaceful year on the security front compared to the last four years that saw the killing of 56 foreigners among 186 terrorists. He also said that 100 youth joined militancy in 2022 of which 17 were arrested and the rest were killed in various encounters.

Addressing the year-ender press conference at Jammu, DGP Singh, said police conducted a large-scale anti-militancy operation in which 186 terrorists including 56 foreigners were killed. Majority of the slain terrorists were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad outfits. J&K Police chief said that 146 terrorist modules were busted during the year.

Mr. Dilbagh Singh said that 188 weapons including AK 47 riffles, 275 pistols, 354 grenades, 61 grenades, 61 IEDs including some ready to use that were drone dropped were seized in the year 2022. He said a large number of youth who had treaded the wrong path were brought back. DGP said that the new year resolution of police for the year 2023 will be Mission Zero Terror and prime focus will be on wiping out the “terror eco-system wherever it exists in J&K.