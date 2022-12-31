FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Dec 2022 11:35:46      انڈین آواز

186 terrorists including 56 foreigners killed in J & K anti-militancy operations in 2022: DGP Dilbagh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

J&K Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh today said that the year 2022 was the most peaceful year on the security front compared to the last four years that saw the killing of 56 foreigners among 186 terrorists. He also said that 100 youth joined militancy in 2022 of which 17 were arrested and the rest were killed in various encounters.

Addressing the year-ender press conference at Jammu, DGP Singh, said police conducted a large-scale anti-militancy operation in which 186 terrorists including 56 foreigners were killed. Majority of the slain terrorists were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad outfits. J&K Police chief said that 146 terrorist modules were busted during the year.

Mr. Dilbagh Singh said that 188 weapons including AK 47 riffles, 275 pistols, 354 grenades, 61 grenades, 61 IEDs including some ready to use that were drone dropped were seized in the year 2022. He said a large number of youth who had treaded the wrong path were brought back. DGP said that the new year resolution of police for the year 2023 will be Mission Zero Terror and prime focus will be on wiping out the “terror eco-system wherever it exists in J&K.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

وزیر اعظم مودی کی والدہ ہیرا بین مودی کا انتقال PM

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کی والدہ ہیرا بین کا انتقال ہوگیا ہے۔ ا ...

بزنس ڈائجسٹ

بھارت، بنگلہ دیش اقتصادی ساجھیداریبھارت اور بنگلہ دیش نے اق ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart