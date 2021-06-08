16 students of Jamia coaching qualify for Bihar Administrative Services

AMN

As many as sixteen, 16 students who received coaching and training in the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have cleared Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 64th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE). 6 among them are girls.

JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar congratulated successful candidates and the Jamia fraternity. She said that despite so many difficulties faced due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the RCA, JMI performed very well.

“It is a matter of great honour for the university that even in the pandemic the RCA is producing so many civil servants. It is highest amongst all the public coaching centres run by various institutions and we expect that it will improve further”, said the Vice Chancellor.

The selected students will be placed as SDM, DSP, Revenue Officer, Commercial Tax Officer, District Audit Officer, Assistant Director Social Welfare Department etc. in Bihar.

In 63rd BPSC Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) 12 students of the RCA, JMI were selected last year.

Recently, 4 students of RCA, JMI were selected for Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) including Sanchita Sharma who secured first rank.

It is worth mentioning that 43 students of the RCA,JMI cleared UPSC- Civil Services Mains Exam-2020 . These students will now be appearing in interview/personality test, expected to be held in July/August, 2021.