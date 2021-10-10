16 killed after aircraft carrying parachutists crashed in Russia

AMN

Sixteen people were killed after an aircraft carrying parachutists crashed in central Russia today. The L-410 plane carrying 22 people crashed during a flight over the republic of Tatarstan, the emergencies ministry said on its Telegram channel. The six survivors were being hospitalised, the local health ministry told the Interfax news agency. According to Interfax, the plane belonged to the Voluntary Society for Assistance to the Army, Aviation and Navy of Russia, which describes itself as a sports and defence organisation.