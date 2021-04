AMN

In Chhattisgarh, the number of corona infected patients has crossed five lakh mark. Yesterday, 15,256 new Corona positive patients have been identified in the state. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh mounted to 5,01,500. Currently, 1,21,769 people are being treated in hospitals or in home isolation.

According to the data given by the state government, 105 people died due to corona infection during last 24 hours.