इंडियन आवाज़     27 Dec 2019 05:55:33      انڈین آواز
14 killed in Kazakhstan plane crash, 35 injured

WEB DESK

BBCA Kazakhstan plane crashed shortly after takeoff early this morning, killing 14 people while 35 others survived with injuries. The Bek Air aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport.

The airport officials said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash. The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

