WEB DESK

BBCA Kazakhstan plane crashed shortly after takeoff early this morning, killing 14 people while 35 others survived with injuries. The Bek Air aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport.

The airport officials said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash. The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.