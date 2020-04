AMN / PATNA

The death toll in lightening in Bihar has gone up to 13. Ten casualties have been reported from Saran while two are from Jamui and one from Bhagalpur.

Most of the deceased are labourers who were working in farm during lightening this morning. Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs Four lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased. He has instructed to provide free treatment to injured people.