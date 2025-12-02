13 Bills likely to be taken up during Winter Session of Parliament  

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

A total of 13 Bills are listed in the legislative business which are likely to be taken up for debate and passage during the winter session of Parliament which will begin tomorrow (Monday). The bills include – the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, the Atomic Energy Bill, the Corporate laws (Amendment) Bill, the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill -2025. In the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to introduce the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill and the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025. Besides, discussion and voting on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2025-26 will also be taken up during the session.

Earlier today, the government convened an all party meeting to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament. The all party meeting was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the meeting was attended by 50 Leaders from 36 political parties.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government has appealed to floor leaders of all political parties for cooperation during the Winter Session for smooth functioning of the two Houses. He stated that the Government is prepared and ready to discuss any other important issue on the floors of the Houses as per rules of both Houses.