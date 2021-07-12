12 killed, 26 others injured after minibus carrying illegal migrants crashes Turkey

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 12 people were killed and 26 others injured after a minibus carrying illegal migrants crashed yesterday in the eastern Van province in Turkey. Officials said, a vehicle, carrying migrants in the Muradiye district near the Turkish border with Iran, caught fire after the driver lost control of the bus.

The owner of the bus has been arrested.

Migrants, mostly from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan, regularly cross the Iranian border into Turkey on foot before being ferried west to cities such as Istanbul and Ankara.