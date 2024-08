12 members elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

AMN

In the Rajya Sabha by polls, nine BJP members and two from NDA allies as well as Congress’s Abhishek Manu Singhvi have been elected unopposed today.

The BJP candidates elected unopposed included Mission Ranjan Dass and Rameshwar Teli from Assam, Manan Kumar Mishra from Bihar, Kiran Chaudhary from Haryana, George Kurien from Madhya Pradesh, Dhirya Sheel Patil from Maharashtra, Mamata Mohanta from Odisha, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Rajasthan and Rajeev Bhattacharjee from Tripura.

Congress’s Abhishek Manu Singhvi was elected unopposed from Telangana. NCP Ajit Pawar faction’s Nitin Patil got elected from Maharashtra and RLM’s Upendra Kushwaha made it to the upper house from Bihar.