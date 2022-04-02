FreeCurrencyRates.com

12 killed, 25 injured in explosion in Afghanistan

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 12 people were killed and 25 others injured in an explosion in western province of Herat in Afghanistan today. According to TOLO news, explosives were buried in a sports field and triggered as young people were playing there.

Provincial health officials have confirmed the death toll. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. Dozens of attacks have been reported throughout the country since Taliban came to power in last August and Islamic State group had claimed responsibility of some attacks.

