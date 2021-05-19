11,030 tonnes of LMO delivered by Railways so far to various States

AMN / WEB DESK

Railways has delivered more than 11,030 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen so far to 13 states. Railway Ministry said, Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen to various states across the country. The Ministry said, nearly 175 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states. Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa and Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to various states.

Railways has so far delivered 521 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Maharashtra, 2858 tonnes to Uttar Pradesh, 476 tonnes to Madhya Pradesh, 3794 tonnes to Delhi, 1427 tonnes to Haryana, 565 tonnes to Telangana, 40 tonnes to Rajasthan, 480 tonnes to Karnataka, 200 tonnes to Uttarakhand, 350 tonnes to Tamil Nadu, 118 tonnes to Kerala and 81 tonnes to Punjab.