11 lakh MSMEs register on new online system

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

More than 11 lakh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs have registered on the New online system of MSME – Udyam Registration so far.

The Ministry of MSME had revised the definition of MSMEs and process of registration with effect from 1st July this year. This portal is seamlessly integrated with CBDT and GST networks as also with the Government e-Marketplace, GeM.

The Ministry said, seven lakh 98 thousand enterprises are owned by entrepreneurs who are men, whereas one lakh 73 thousand enterprises are owned by women entrepreneurs. It said, three lakh 72 thousand enterprises have registered under the Manufacturing category whereas six lakh 31 thousand enterprises under the Service sector. Besides, more than 11 thousand enterprises are owned by Divyangjan entrepreneurs.

Ministry of MSME warns public against cheating in name of PMEGP Scheme

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has warned the general public and potential entrepreneurs against cheating in the name of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme- PMEGP.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of MSME said that some instances are reported to the Ministry that potential entrepreneurs and beneficiaries are being approached by private persons or agencies offering loans under PMEGP Scheme and handing over loan sanction letters and cheating the entrepreneurs by charging money from them.

The Ministry has warned the unscrupulous elements against cheating the general public in its name. The Ministry has already taken up the matter with the police authorities for proper investigation and action.

Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme is a central sector credit linked subsidy scheme being implemented by the Ministry of MSME since 2008-09 to assist first generation entrepreneurs for setting up of micro enterprises across the country. The Ministry said no private agency, middlemen or franchise is engaged or authorized for promoting and sanctioning PMEGP projects or providing any financial assistance under PMEGP scheme.