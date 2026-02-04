100% ration cards have been digitised: Govt

Last Updated on February 4, 2026 4:50 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The government has said that 100 per cent ration cards have been digitised and more than 99 per cent ration cards are linked with Aadhaar. Replying to supplementary in the Lok Sabha today, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Bambhaniya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded the highest priority to food security.

She informed that the Government is providing free food grains to approximately over 81 crore beneficiaries across all States and Union Territories under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Mrs Bambhaniya said that the scheme is the world’s largest food security programme.

The Minister said, with the implementation of the One Nation, One Ration Card scheme, migrant workers can now lift their entitled food grains from any fair price shops across the country. Mrs Bambhaniya said that more than 201 crore portability transactions have been recorded under the One Nation, One Ration Card.