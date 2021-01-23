10 known survivors in Chinese gold mine accident may have to wait for two more weeks

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chinese officials said that at least 15 days may be needed to clear the severe blockages as rescuers continued to drill shafts to reach the 10 miners who are the only known survivors since a deadly explosion occurred in a gold mine in northern China’s Shandong province.

State media reported that out of 22 trapped, one has died and 11 were not in contact with the rescue teams. The rescue operation has been able to get food and medicines to the 10 miners but is facing great challenge in drilling the shafts to reach them.

The survivors have been using laser pointers and loudspeakers to try to find their missing colleagues, state media reported on Friday. “The physical condition, psychological condition and living environment of 10 miners in the middle section of the mine are good” state media reported on Friday.

total of 22 workers were trapped in the Hushan mine due to a blast on 10th January in Qixia, a major gold-producing region under the administration of Yantai in coastal Shandong province.