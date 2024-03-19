10 Found Dead In Haiti Amid Escalating Gang Violence

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 10 people were found dead yesterday in a wealthy suburb of Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince, as gang violence takes grip of the country amid political instability.

Local media reported that armed gangs attacked homes, a bank and a gas station in the area. It also reports of shooting and looting in the nearby area of Laboule.

The Caribbean country has been seeing escalating violence for most of this month as armed gangs rebelled against Prime Minister Henry, forcing the country to declare a state of emergency.

Last week, Mr Henry agreed to step down after the Caribbean regional trade bloc known as Caricom organized emergency talks in Jamaica to address the situation.