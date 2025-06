WEB DESK

Iran launched some 80 ballistic missiles at Israel overnight in two barrages, according to the IDF’s latest estimates.

according to TOI, in the first barrage of some 40 missiles toward northern Israel, one projectile struck a home in the town of Tamra, killing four civilians.

In the second barrage of some 35 missiles on central Israel, one projectile struck Bat Yam, killing at least six civilians and wounding nearly 200, and another struck Rehovot, wounding another 40 people.