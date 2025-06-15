Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Denies Inviting Pakistan Army Chief to Military Parade

Jun 15, 2025

WEB DESK

United States has firmly denied reports claiming Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, was invited to a military parade in Washington, calling the claims false. A White House official clarified in the statement that no foreign military leaders were invited, dismissing the misinformation aimed at straining US-India relations. The parade marks the founding of the US Army on June 14, 1775.

It also coincides with former President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday. The exposure of the fake report is also seen as a diplomatic setback for Pakistan, which attempted to claim a diplomatic edge after its recent delegation, led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, failed to secure high-level meetings in Washington.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

Jun 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

Jun 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

Jun 17, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!