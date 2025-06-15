US Denies Inviting Pakistan Army Chief to Military Parade

WEB DESK

United States has firmly denied reports claiming Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, was invited to a military parade in Washington, calling the claims false. A White House official clarified in the statement that no foreign military leaders were invited, dismissing the misinformation aimed at straining US-India relations. The parade marks the founding of the US Army on June 14, 1775.

It also coincides with former President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday. The exposure of the fake report is also seen as a diplomatic setback for Pakistan, which attempted to claim a diplomatic edge after its recent delegation, led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, failed to secure high-level meetings in Washington.