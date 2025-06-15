U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Cancelled Amid Escalating Tensions

AMN

The sixth round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, scheduled for today in Muscat, has been cancelled. Oman, which has been acting as a mediator, announced the cancellation following Israel’s sweeping air offensive against Iran that targeted nuclear facilities and killed several senior commanders and scientists. The talks, aimed at resolving longstanding concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme, were called off as regional tensions soared in the wake of the Israeli strikes and subsequent Iranian retaliation. In a statement posted on X, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said, Iran-US talks scheduled to be held in Muscat today will not take place now, while reaffirming that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace.