Zee Media's Punit Goenka quits as company's non-executive-non-independent director

WEB DESK

The managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) Mr Punit Goenka has resigned from the position of Non-Executive-Non-Independent Director of Zee Media Corporation on Wednesday.

Zee Media Corporation made the announcement in an exchange filing during market hours Wednesday.

“This is to inform you that Punit Goenka, a Non-Executive-Non-Independent Director, has tendered his resignation from the Directorship of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of July 22, 2020,” the company said.

Goenka cited “preoccupation” as the reason for his tendering of the resignation from the company’s board.

The elder son of Essel Group chairman Subash Chandra, Goenka who was reappointed to the position of MD & CEO of ZEEL last year has been at the company’s helm since January 1, 2010. He was appointed as the media company’s CEO in 2008 after then chief executive Pradeep Guha stepped down.

