Yemen: American and British military forces launch strikes on Houthi-controlled sites 

AMN/ WEB DESK

American and British military forces have launched coordinated strikes on more than a dozen Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen. According to US officials, the attacks targeted key weapons systems, military bases, and other infrastructure utilised by the Iranian-backed armed group. This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict in Yemen, where Houthi forces have been engaged in a protracted civil war since 2014.

The strikes were carried out by military aircraft and naval ships, hitting Houthi strongholds across five key areas. Houthi-controlled media reported that seven strikes were carried out on the Hodeidah Airport and the Katayeb area, which houses a military base under the control of the armed group. Additionally, four strikes hit positions in the Sayyan district of the capital, Sana’a, while two more targeted sites in Yemen’s Dhamar province. This military action comes against the backdrop of heightened concerns in Washington and London over growing Iranian influence in the region.

These strikes also come in the wake of recent threats from the Houthis to escalate military operations against Israel after they allegedly shot down a US military drone over Yemen. Last week, the group also claimed responsibility for an attack on American warships.