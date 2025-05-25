Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

 World Thyroid Day Observed

May 25, 2025
Today is World Thyroid Day

HELTH DESK

World Thyroid Day is being observed across the globe today May 25 to raise awareness about thyroid disorders, promote early diagnosis, and encourage proactive management of thyroid health. The day serves as a reminder for individuals to seek medical attention if they suspect any thyroid-related issues. The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck. Though small in size, its role is enormous. It produces hormones that regulate critical functions, including metabolism, heart rate, body temperature, energy levels, menstrual health, and mental well-being.


Common symptoms of thyroid disorders include unexplained weight gain or loss, swelling or a lump in the neck, sensitivity to cold or heat, mood swings, anxiety, depression, irregular menstrual cycles, thinning hair or hair fall, and constant fatigue. Disorders such as hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism are often linked to genetic and autoimmune factors, making complete prevention challenging. However,

maintaining a proactive and healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk and aid in managing these conditions effectively. Incorporating iodine-rich foods such as iodized salt, dairy products, and seafood is essential for thyroid hormone production. Routine check-ups and physical activities like walking, yoga, or swimming help boost metabolism and support thyroid health.

