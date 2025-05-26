Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Amit Shah Lays Foundation of Cancer Care & Forensic University Campuses in Nagpur

May 26, 2025
HM Amit Shah to Lay Foundation Stones for Cancer Care & Forensic University Campuses in Nagpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today laid the foundation stone of ‘Swasti Niwas’ at the National Cancer Institute in Jamtha (जामठा), Nagpur. He also laid the foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) Nagpur campus at Chicholi (चिचोली) in Kamptee (कामठी) block. Mr Shah is on a three-day visit to Maharashtra beginning today.

Meanwhile, NFSU Founder Vice Chancellor Dr JM Vyas has informed that the establishment of the new campus of NFSU in Maharashtra will create a group of “skilled forensic experts”. The Nagpur campus will be the 11th campus of NFSU and the first one in Maharashtra. After Nagpur, Mr. Shah will attend various programs in Nanded today. The Home Minister will visit Mumbai tomorrow to attend various programs.

