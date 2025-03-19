World Sparrow Day 2025: We should bring tiny birds back into our lives

S N Verma

From the quiet mornings of villages to the hustle and bustle of cities, sparrows once filled the air with their cheerful chirping. Flocks of these tiny birds, welcome despite being uninvited guests, used to create unforgettable memories

But over time, these little friends have vanished from our lives. Once abundant, the house sparrow is now a rare sight and a mystery in many places. To raise awareness and protect these small creatures, World Sparrow Day is celebrated every year on March 20th.

World Sparrow Day was initiated by “Nature Forever,” a bird conservation organization in 2010. The aim was to raise awareness about the declining sparrow population. The event has spread to over 50 countries. The goal is to protect sparrows and stop their decline. In 2012, the house sparrow became Delhi’s state bird. Since then, the event has gained global attention. People everywhere celebrate sparrows and work to protect them.

Sparrows are small but significant birds that play an essential role in maintaining ecological balance. They help control insect populations by feeding on various bugs and pests. Additionally, sparrows are key players in pollination and seed dispersal. Their presence enhances biodiversity, making them crucial for the health of both rural and urban ecosystems.

In India, sparrows are not just birds; they are a symbol of shared history and culture. Known by various names such as “Goraiya” in Hindi, “Kuruvi” in Tamil and “Chirya” in Urdu, sparrows have been a part of daily life for generations. They used to fill the air with their cheerful songs, especially in villages, creating memories for many.

Despite their importance, sparrows have been disappearing at an alarming rate. Several factors contribute to this decline. The use of unleaded petrol has led to toxic compounds that harm the insects, sparrows depend on for food. Urbanization has also taken away their natural nesting spaces. Modern buildings lack the spaces sparrows need for nesting, reducing places to raise their young.

Additionally, pesticide use in agriculture has reduced the number of insects, further impacting sparrows’ food supply. The increasing presence of crows and cats, along with a lack of green spaces has added to the problem. These factors, along with lifestyle changes have made it difficult for sparrows to thrive.

Amid these challenges, there are several inspiring efforts to protect sparrows and bring them back into our lives. One such initiative is the “Save the Sparrow” campaign led by environmental conservationist Jagat Kinkhabwala. He emphasizes the need to balance development with environmental protection. PM Modi’s support for this campaign in 2017 has significantly increased awareness.

Another remarkable initiative is by the Koodugal Trust in Chennai. This organization has involved school children in creating sparrow nests. The children build small wooden houses, providing food and shelter for sparrows. From 2020 to 2024, the trust built over 10,000 nests leading to a rise in sparrow numbers. Such efforts highlight the importance of involving the younger generation in conservation.

In Mysuru, Karnataka, the “Early Bird” campaign introduces children to the world of birds. The program includes a library, activity kits and trips to villages to observe birds. These educational efforts are helping children recognize and understand the importance of sparrows and other birds in nature.

Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal has also contributed significantly to sparrow conservation. He has set up 50 nests in his home, where sparrows return every year to lay their eggs. He ensures that they are fed and taken care of. His efforts were even praised by PM Modi, who highlighted the importance of such initiatives in protecting sparrows.

World Sparrow Day is a reminder of the importance of preserving our tiny feathered friends. Whether it’s by planting more greenery, reducing pesticide use or creating safe nesting spaces, every small effort counts. By celebrating World Sparrow Day, we can help bring these little birds back into our lives and preserve the harmony between nature and humanity.