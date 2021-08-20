World Mosquito Day being observed today

AMN/ WEB DESK

Every year, August 20 is observed as World Mosquito Day to raise awareness about the illness and disease caused by mosquitos. It marks the day when Sir Ronald Ross discovered the link between female mosquitoes and malaria, which changed the course of medical history.

The mosquito is possibly the only predator in human history to have thrived through millennia, bringing death and destruction through a variety of vector-borne illnesses, particularly malaria.

This year’s theme for World Mosquito Day has been to reach the zero malaria target and other diseases where mosquitos are the carriers or vectors. According to a survey of the world’s deadliest animals, mosquitoes surprisingly topped the list.

According to the most recent statistics, over 435,000 people die each year from malaria. Not only that but malaria is thought to affect around 219 million people worldwide each year.

Malaria is present in more than 100 nations. It’s a problem that mostly affects tropical locations around the world. And India, being the favorite breeding place for many mosquito species such as Anopheles and Aedes, makes it the hotspot for diseases like yellow fever, dengue, malaria, and more.

It becomes very crucial to increase awareness about the causes of malaria and how to prevent it, as well as raise funds for malaria cure research.