World leaders congratulate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris







WEB DESK

World leaders have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the US presidential election.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he looks forward to working with Biden and Harris on issues ranging from climate change to trade and security.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Biden and Harris. She tweeted that she will look forward to future cooperation with President Biden.

French President Emmanuel Macron also congratulated Biden for his projected win, saying they have many challenges to face.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, saying he is really looking forward to working with them.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi has said he looks forward to joint cooperation and work to enhance strategic relations between the two countries.

India’s President, VP, PM Modi congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris