World Health Day 2025 being observed globally with theme ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures’

World Health Day is being celebrated across the globe today to raise awareness about health and good health practices. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared healthy beginnings, hopeful futures as the theme this year to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths and to prioritize women’s longer-term health and well-being.

Government of India is working hard to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people by strengthening health infrastructure in the country.

The central government is taking numerous steps to ensure people have access to quality and affordable healthcare services and move towards building a healthier nation. In this regard, the government is running various schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, the National TB Elimination Programme, and Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan. Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, over 55 crore beneficiaries are covered with health insurance of 5 lakh rupees per family annually. So far 40 crore Ayushman Cards have been issued under the scheme to the beneficiaries. Besides, to provide comprehensive primary health care to the people, 1 lakh 76 thousand Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operating in the country. The country’s advancements in public health, especially in maternal and child care, reflect a strong commitment to equitable and inclusive healthcare.