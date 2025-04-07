Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

HEALTH

World Health Day 2025 being observed globally with theme ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures’

Apr 7, 2025
World Health Day 2025 being observed globally with theme ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures’

World Health Day is being celebrated across the globe today to raise awareness about health and good health practices. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared healthy beginnings, hopeful futures as the theme this year to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths and to prioritize women’s longer-term health and well-being.

Government of India is working hard to provide quality healthcare facilities to the people by strengthening health infrastructure in the country.

The central government is taking numerous steps to ensure people have access to quality and affordable healthcare services and move towards building a healthier nation. In this regard, the government is running various schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, the National TB Elimination Programme, and Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan. Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, over 55 crore beneficiaries are covered with health insurance of 5 lakh rupees per family annually. So far 40 crore Ayushman Cards have been issued under the scheme to the beneficiaries. Besides, to provide comprehensive primary health care to the people, 1 lakh 76 thousand Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operating in the country. The country’s advancements in public health, especially in maternal and child care, reflect a strong commitment to equitable and inclusive healthcare.

Related Post

HEALTH

World Health Day 2025

Apr 7, 2025
HEALTH

PM Modi urges healthier lifestyle, warns of rising obesity on World Health Day

Apr 7, 2025
HEALTH

Ban on Tobacco Sales for Younger Generations Could Prevent 1.2 Million Lung Cancer Deaths

Apr 6, 2025

You missed

HEALTH

World Health Day 2025

7 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

More than 50 nations start negotiations with the US after tariffs announcement

7 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

World Health Day 2025 being observed globally with theme ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures’

7 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Bangladesh receives record-high $3.29 billion in inward remittances in Mar 2025

7 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!