PM Modi urges healthier lifestyle, warns of rising obesity on World Health Day

On World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his commitment to building a healthier world. In his message, he stated that the government will continue to focus on healthcare and invest in various aspects of people’s well-being. Mr Modi emphasized that good health is the foundation of every thriving society. Referring to a report, the Prime Minister highlighted that it predicts 44 crore Indians will be suffering from obesity by 2050. He urged everyone to reduce at least 10 percent of the oil in their food and encouraged making exercise a part of their lifestyle. Mr Modi said that these efforts will be a collective contribution of every citizen in the journey toward a Viksit Bharat.

