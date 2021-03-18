PM Modi cautions against wastage of COVID-19 vaccine
TMC manifesto: Mamata promises 5 lakh jobs, Free ration delivery
70 districts witness 150% surge in COVID cases in last 15 days: Health Secretary
PM calls for decisive steps to stop emerging “second peak” of Corona
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Mar 2021 05:51:23      انڈین آواز

World Bank to provide USD 200 million to Bangladesh to support COVID 19 affected youth, returnee migrants

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Bank has approved USD 200 million to help Bangladesh to provide support and services to the low-income urban youths impacted by COVID 19 pandemic and the migrants who had to return involuntarily.

The Recovery and Advancement of Informal Sector Employment (RAISE) project of World Bank is aimed to benefit about 1.75 lakh poor urban youth through training, apprenticeship programme, counselling, micro and self-employment support. It will also help about 2 lakh migrants who were forced to return to Bangladesh to reintegrate in the domestic labour migrate or prepare for re-migration. The funding will provide them cash grants and counselling services based on their needs and aspirations.

World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, Mercy Tembon said that migration and the urban informal sector played a key role in Bangladesh’s remarkable success in reducing poverty over the years. The project will support both the groups of workers to overcome structural barriers to gain employment.

In order to provide the support and services to the identified group, the World Bank project will set up 32 district welfare centres in Bangladesh. The USD 200 million financing is from the World Banks’ International Development Association (IDA) which provides concessional lending over a 30 year term including a grace period of 5 years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Shooting; chance for Indian Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol squad, to grab 16thOlympic quota to the country

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 17 March : About 294 shooters from 53 countries will be seen in action at the ...

Boxing: A big win for Nikhat Zareen at Bosphorus Tournament

Harpal Singh Bedi Boxer Nikhat Zareen registered a big win today as she beat 2019 World Champion (48 kg) E ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz