DEFENCE

Women peacekeepers serve as role model for local women says  Union State Defence Minister Sanjay Seth

Feb 25, 2025
        Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, has said that women peacekeepers serve as role models and inspire local women to take up leadership roles. He also said that they build trust with local communities, facilitating dialogue and collaboration. Mr. Seth made these remarks while addressing the first-ever Conference for Women Peacekeepers, themed “Women in Peacekeeping: A Global South Perspective,” in New Delhi today. The Minister stated that the conference serves as a crucial platform for experience sharing, strengthening partnerships, and fostering a lasting impact in the sphere of peacekeeping. Mr. Seth highlighted that women peacekeepers ensure the needs of women and children are addressed in conflict-affected areas. He added that they foster prevention and response to gender-based violence and provide protection and support to survivors. The Minister remarked that India has contributed one of the largest cumulative troop contributions to UN peacekeeping operations over the years.

