Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visits French 3rd division

Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi visited the 3rd Division of the French Army at France’s Ganteaume Fort in Marseille. General Dwivedi, who is on a four-day official visit to France, was also briefed on the role of the division and the future roadmap of joint training between India and France, including Exercise SHAKTI, which is scheduled to be held in France later this year. Exercise SHAKTI is an annual joint exercise held between the armies of the two nations. The exercise aims at promoting synergy in joint tactical operations and enhancing interoperability.

