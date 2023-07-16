इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jul 2023 03:03:40      انڈین آواز
Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz to lock horn with defending champion Novak Djokovic in Men’s singles

 World no.1 Carlos Alcaraz will lock horn with defending champion  Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon Men’s Singles final today.

In Semifinal, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz defeated Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 to qualify for his first Wimbledon final. Alcaraz, at the age of 20, has become the youngest man to reach the final stage of Wimbledon since his fellow countryman Rafael Nadal in 2006. Alcaraz is looking to win a second major title after claiming a first at the US Open last year.

On the other hand, second-seeded Serbia’s Djokovic defeated eighth-seed Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in the other semi-final. The victory against his Italian opponent guided the Serb to reach his ninth Wimbledon final.

On Friday, Novak Djokovic also succeeded in extending his unbeaten run at Wimbledon to 34 matches. The 36-year-old is now aiming for his record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title. 

A win against Carlos Alcaraz will help Djokovic in claiming his 24th Grand Slam victory. Djokovic has won the Australian Open and French Open in 2023 to move ahead of Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 major titles.

