India has good chance of topping podium at Hero Asian Champions Trophy : Shivendra Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi

Veteran hockey center forward and now part of the coaching staff of the national team Shivendra Singh feels that India has very good chance of topping the podium at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy slated from 3rd August at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai.“The spirit in the team is high. They are all motivated and ready to play in the tournament. We are going to take every match seriously. We are taking nothing for granted. We have to be at our best to lift that coveted trophy.” said Shivendra.

In the third episode of the ‘Chennai Chronicles Series’, Shivendra Singh, who was part of the Team that lifted the 2007 Asia Cup Trophy in Chennai, beating Korea 7-2 shared his thoughts about playing in this city. “Over the years, we have good experience of playing in Chennai. During the 2007 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup, we lifted the trophy. I remember the crowd support was fantastic and the stadium was full, not just even inside but outside the stadium as well. All these memories are still fresh in my mind. The fans in Chennai are very passionate about hockey and they fully support the game with all their heart. I am sure that the team is going to love the atmosphere in the stadium once they are on the field.”

Shivendra, who scored two goals in an exciting match against Pakistan in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, Delhi which India won 7-4 and won the Silver medal is now returning to Chennai as part of the Coaching Staff , “After 16 years, international hockey is coming back to Chennai. As a player, the feeling is different but when you become part of the coaching staff, the roles and responsibilities become different. I want to experience that feeling now from the other side.”

“Our final in the 2007 Men’s Hockey Asia Cup was against South Korea. In most of the matches, I used to open the scoring for the team. Even in the final, I opened the scoring and afterwards, I did my trademark signature of saluting the fans (which was not famous at that time) after scoring the first goal, I remember that the crowd absolutely loved it and it is still there in my mind like it happened only yesterday.” he added